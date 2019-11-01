Two arrested following traffic stop

HOLMES COUNTY – A traffic stop in the area of Johnson Lake Road and Highway 2 resulted in two arrests Monday, October 28.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop around 4 p.m., making contact with the driver, 62-year-old William W. Sasser of DeFuniak Springs and his passenger, 54-year-old Thomas L. Catrett of Samson, Alabama.

A records check through dispatch revealed Sasser to be driving on a suspended license, despite multiple previous convictions for driving while his license was suspended or revoked.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy located a smoking pipe loaded with a substance that tested positive as methamphetamine in the area where the passenger was sitting, as well as a baggy containing a white residue which also tested positive for methamphetamine under the driver’s seat.

Catrett was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sasser was placed under arrest and charged with felony driving while license suspended or revoked, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.