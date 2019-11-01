“No Shave November” kicks off at Holmes County Sheriff’s Office

HOLMES COUNTY – Many Holmes County Sheriff’s Office staff members are temporarily ditching their razors to embrace “No Shave November,” an employee-driven fundraiser that will ultimately help some local residents have a brighter Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Employees who opt-in for this momentary exception to the agency’s dress code pay a participation fee which helps fund our efforts to make the holidays a little brighter.

These efforts include the delivery of turkeys to Holmes County residents in need at Thanksgiving, as well as surprising motorists with gift cards at Christmastime.

Pictured are scenes from previous years’ turkey deliveries and gift card give-aways.