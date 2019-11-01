James E. King, 80 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on October 31, 2019 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

James was born on November 29, 1938 in Orlovista, Florida to James Robert King and Elizabeth Shiver King. He worked as a machine operator and had lived in the Florida Panhandle for 44 years since coming from Orlando. He was a faithful member of Salem Free Will Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents: James and Elizabeth King; two brothers: Charles King and Raymond King.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Mary Jo King of Cottondale, Florida; four sons: Mitchell King and wife Carol of Tennessee, Richard King of Cottondale, Florida, Frank King of Graceville, Florida, Jason King of Cottondale, Florida; two sisters: Charlotte Price of Eastpoint, Florida, Darlene Shiver Estes of Eastpoint, Florida; eleven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 2P.M. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Salem Free Will Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida with Bro. JW Watson officiating. Interment will follow in the Salem Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.