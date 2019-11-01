Brain Bowl Student of the Month

Congratulations to Carlos Staley, Chipola College, for being awarded as the FCSAA Brain Bowl Division Student of the Month for October! He was nominated by his advisor, Stan Young.

Here is what Stan told us about Carlos: “Carlos Staley is a returning player on the Chipola Brain Bowl Team. He will be our captain this year after being a member of the team that finished 3rd at nationals last year. He has consistently been one of our top scorers. He is a specialist in Mythology, Science, and Music.

Carlos is a well-known leader on the Chipola campus. He is one of the main tutors in our ACE Lab. Not only is he is a leader on campus, but he also works two jobs (at an ice cream store and cooks at a local restaurant on the weekends). He still manages to attend all of our practices, often bringing our team snacks. It is amazing to watch him manage his time so well while maintaining high grades.”