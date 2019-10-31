Dunn statement on Impeachment Inquiry Vote

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) released the following statement on the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry vote:

“This vote is more political theatre, as Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats try to backtrack and validate the tainted process of their partisan witch hunt against President Trump. Their goal has been impeachment since November 9, 2016. They want to undo the election. The reason they haven’t presented any evidence is that they have none. This ‘Soviet style justice’ is an insult to our democracy. This investigation would not stand up in any court in the United States and should not stand up in the House of Representatives.”