Atwell obit

Bernice Muriel Atwell, 69 of Bonifay, Florida died on Friday, October 25, 2019, at her home in Bonifay, Florida.

Born Friday, February 17, 1950 in Bonifay, Florida., she was preceded in death by her parents, Washington D C Atwell and Mary Lydia Hardy Atwell, two sisters, Linda Joyce Atwell and Wanda Gale Squires.

Surviving is her daughter, Mary Atwell of Bonifay, FL, brother, Tex Eugene Atwell of Graceville, FL, sisters, June Juanita Green of Bellwood, AL, Lydia Ann DeVore of Slocomb, AL, Barbara Ellen Kryder of Clarksville, TN and Marcia Waldeen Solomon of Hartford, AL, numerous nieces and nephews and family in love, Brittney Gay, Jonathan Gay and Dale Gay all of Marianna, FL.

A funeral service was held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at West Bonifay Baptist Church located in Bonifay, Florida 32425 with the Rev. Al Leach, Rev. Ike Steverson and Hutch Taylor officiating. Interment followed in Bonifay Cemetery, Bonifay, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing. The family received friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at West Bonifay Baptist Church, Indiana Avenue, Bonifay, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, please make donation to St. Jude’s.