Vernon football

Vernon has a home game against the Port. St. Joe Sharks this Friday night at Memorial Field at Yellow Jacket Stadium in Vernon with kickoff at 7 pm. Vernon comes into the game with a 6-3 record while Port. St. Joe is 4-5 on the season. Port St. Joe lost a close matchup with Baker last week 27-21 and Vernon fell to Blountstown 42-13 as both squads competed in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference North Florida Semi-Finals. This is the last game of the regular season for both teams and FHSAA 1A playoff brackets will be made public on November 3rd. Tickets are $7 with children under 6 free.

