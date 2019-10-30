Traffic stop yields arrest

BONIFAY – A traffic stop in the area of Boswell Road resulted in the arrest of a Caryville woman Wednesday, October 30.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office conducted the stop shortly after 1 a.m., making contact with the driver, 55-year-old Lester Brown of Bonifay and his passenger, 33-year-old Helen R. Montgomery of Caryville.

A records check through dispatch found Brown to be driving on a suspended license.

During the course of the stop, K9 Lasso alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics after performing a free air sniff of the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a digital scale, a glass smoking pipe, and a piece of plastic that held a crystal-like substance which tested positive for methamphetamine.

As a result of the investigation, Brown was issued a notice to appear for driving on a suspended license, and Montgomery was taken into custody on charges of possession of methamphetamine, evidence tampering, and possession of drug paraphernalia.