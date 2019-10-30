Hadley obit

Trevor Wayne Hadley, age 29 of Chipley, passed from this life on October 26, 2019.

Trevor was born on July 11, 1990 in Springfield, Missouri to Kelly Renee Knight and Tony Wayne Hadley. Trevor loved his boys and his family, working with wood, deep sea fishing, swimming, the stars, bonfires, 4 wheelers. He had an affinity with animals from childhood. Trevor would do anything for his friends. Even though he didn’t always have much, what he had, you had. If you needed help, he was the first one there to lend a hand. Trevor was unbelievable with a chainsaw, which he flaunted after the hurricane, helping with cleanup for his grandmother and anyone else he could help. Trevor walked at 7 months and ran at 9. He loved people. He loves his friends and family. He had a huge heart.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Edwin and Karin Knight.

He is survived by his wife: Amber Hadley of Bonifay, Florida; two sons: Chevy Hadley and Jacobi Hadley of Bonifay, Florida; mother: Kelly Fogarty and husband Gerry of Chipley, Florida; father: Tony Wayne Hadley of Aurora, Missouri; two brothers: Dillon Hadley of Chipley, Florida, Michael Fogarty of Orlando, Florida; sister: Caitlin Medina and husband Trenton of Panama City Beach, Florida; grandmothers: Charlene Gastorf of Aurora, Missouri, Dolores Swinesburg of Chipley, Florida; half sister and brother: Elizabeth Overturf and Michael Box both of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Graveside funeral services will be held 3P.M. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery in Sunny Hills, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 1:30-2:30P.M. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida.