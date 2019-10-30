Construction activities ramp up on SR 79 in Holmes County

Construction team members will perform utility, drainage, and paving operations along State Road (S.R.) 79 between I-10 and the Alabama state line in Holmes County beginning the week of Monday, Nov. 4.

Crews will perform utility relocation and earthwork from Brock Avenue to north U.S. 90 in preparation to upgrade new water lines. S.R. 79 between East Evans Avenue and Cook Street will be closed and traffic detoured as workers replace a box culvert. U.S. 90 traffic will utilize Oklahoma Street during the temporary closure. This work is anticipated to take two weeks to complete. Milling and paving operations will take place from County Road 177 to the Alabama State line.

Motorists will encounter intermittent day and nighttime lane closures during utility and paving operations. All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded of the posted speed limit of 35 MPH in the construction zone, to use caution when traveling in a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.