Collins obit

Joe Collins, 84 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on October 28, 2019 at Flower’s Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

Joe was born on August 3, 1935 in Bay County, Florida to Henry and Dorothy Lawrence Collins. Joe believed in always having a job and working hard. He started work at the age of 13. Some of the jobs he has had were as a Farmer, School Bus Driver, Meat Cutter, Cattle Hauler, Raised Hogs and Cattle and many more. Working and providing for his family were important to him. He served in the Army National Guard before going to work with United Postal Services as a Mail Carrier for over 25 years. He was a founding member of New Life Fellowship Assembly of God in Chipley, Florida where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, Custodian, and grounds keeper. He was a man that loved God and it was evident in how he loved others.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Henry and Dorothy Collins; four brothers: Thurman Collins, John Collins, Doyle Collins, Tommy Collins.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Minnie Collins of Chipley, Florida; one son: Wade Collins and wife Gwen of Chipley, Florida; one daughter: Donna Guettler and husband Billy of Chipley, Florida; eight grandchildren: Melissa Stewart and husband Jay, Bradley Collins and wife Melissa, Justin Guettler and wife Summer, Nic Guettler and wife Sheena, Hannah Strickland and husband Cody, Jonathan Guettler, Sarah Guettler, Sophie Guettler; twelve great grandchildren: Noah Collins, Meladey Collins, Jonathan Garner, Abigail Garner, Athan Guettler, Jamison Garner, Levi Guettler, Lucas Joe Guettler, Joiner Guettler, Addison Guettler, Colton Strickland, and Casen Strickland.

Funeral services will be held 10A.M. Friday, November 1, 2019 at New Life Fellowship Assembly of God Church in Chipley, Florida with Pastors Clinton Howell and Vince Spencer officiating. Interment will follow in Piney Grove Baptist Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8P.M. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at New Life Fellowship Assembly of God.

Those wishing to send flowers please direct the delivery to Obert Funeral Home.