Peacock obit

Carolyn Shiver Peacock, 73, of Marianna, Florida went home to be with the Lord on October 24, 2019 at Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama.

Carolyn was born September 5, 1946 and was one of five children to Marion and Letha Shiver. Carolyn was a lifelong resident of Marianna. She was employed for 30 years at Sunland and retired in 2017. After retirement, she spent her days assisting her daughter by lovingly caring for young children whom she loved dearly. She was a member of Peaceful Assurance Baptist Church.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, Ewell Jefferson Peacock, Sr.; parents, Marion and Letha Shiver; and sister, Linda Faye Hill.

Carolyn is survived by three children, sons, Jeff Peacock of California, Wayne (Melody) Peacock of Midland City, Alabama, daughter Jane (Brian) Rhodes of Cottondale, Florida; seven grandchildren, Brittani Peacock, Julia Peacock, Wilson Peacock , Arielle Rhodes, Sebastian Rhodes, Tryton Rhodes, and Makala Peacock; three brothers, Gene Shiver of Bloomingdale, Georgia, James (Linda) Shiver of Dothan, Alabama, and Roland (Margie) Shiver of Savannah, Georgia; and a host of loving family members and friends.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Pastor Eric Durham officiating, with Pennijo Fowler as pianist and Ronald Fowler as song director. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.