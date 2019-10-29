Navy Wounded Warrior Program comes to NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Navy Region Southeast (NRSE) will hold the Navy Wounded Warrior (NWW) Safe Harbor RESET event Nov. 1-3 onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola.

In its second year, the event provides employment networking, transition-assistance education and recreation for wounded warriors of the Navy and the Coast Guard.

“The event is intended to provide those enrolled in the Navy Wounded Warrior program and their caregivers an opportunity to “R-E-S-E-T,” which is an acronym for Recreation, Employment, Support, Education, and Transition,” said Lt. Cmdr. Therese Pederson, NRSE Navy Wounded Warrior-Safe Harbor transition coordinator. “The event provides information on benefits, entitlements, and resources for the warriors as well as fosters a support community.”

The event will feature 12 guest speakers from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Social Security Administration, Transportation Security Agency, United Service Organizations, Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) and Tricare to name a few, which will present a wealth of information regarding essential benefits and resources available to wounded veterans and their families.

Current and former sailors from all over the Navy Region South East will attend the event and participate in multiple recreation activities coordinated through MWR.

For a second year running, RESET has succeeded in bringing the community of Wounded Warriors together and empowered them to face the challenges they face due to their condition.

Previously known as Navy Wounded Warrior-Safe Harbor, this CNIC initiative was created in 2006 as a means to support sailors wounded in combat as of result of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The program has enrolled and assisted over 6,900 sailors and Coast Guardsmen since its inception and provides assistance to coordinate the non-medical care of seriously wounded, ill and injured sailors and Coast Guardsmen through and beyond their transition from military life.