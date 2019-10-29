Mills obit

Mrs. Geraldine Baxley Mills, age 83, of Bonifay, Florida passed away October 22, 2019 at her home. She was born October 8, 1936 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Lewis Baxley and Pearlie Bowen Baxley. In addition to her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Mills, a brother, L.D. Baxley and son-in-love, Lynn Brown.

Mrs. Mills is survived by her four children, Debbie Gibbs and son-in-love Richard of Bonifay, FL, Bobbie Gibson of Daphne, AL, Robbie Brown of Chipley, FL and Eddy Mills and daughter-in-love Melinda of Titus, AL; one brother, Ralph Baxley of Orlando, FL; one sister, Mary Underwood of Orlando, FL; nine grandchildren, Chris Outler, Sharon Bearden, Shannon Outler, Amber Gibson, Corey Gibson, Stacey Balkcom, Charles Brown, Melissa Brown and Xandrea Gallucci; 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 26, 2019, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing.