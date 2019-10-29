Healthy Start classes

Healthy Start Car Seat Safety Classes

The Holmes/Washington County Healthy Start Program will offer a monthly Riding Safely in Holmes/Washington County car seat safety class. The class teaches proper installation of infant and toddler car seats. The class will take place on the first Wednesday of each month at 10:00 a.m. The class location is the Florida Department of Health in Holmes or Washington County. The cost for a car seat is $10.00. Registration is required prior to class. To register for the class or for more information, please contact Holmes County Healthy Start at (850) 614-6043 or Washington County Healthy Start ay (850) 845-5103.

Healthy Start Safe Beds Make Safe Babies Safe Sleep Classes

The Holmes/Washington County Healthy Start Program will offer a Safe Beds Makes Safe Babies Safe Sleep Class on the 4th Wednesday of every month. The goal of the class is to teach safe sleep practices for newborns and children up to one year of age. The class is free and will take place from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Florida Department of Health in Holmes or Washington County. Registration is required prior to class. To register for the class or for more information, please contact Holmes County Healthy Start at (850) 614-6043 or Washington County Healthy Start at (850) 845-5103.