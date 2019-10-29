Burglary suspect arrested

A Bonifay man has been charged with burglary after stolen items were recovered from his home over the weekend.

On October 25th, Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a homeowner returned home to find several pieces of jewelry missing from her bedroom and her backdoor broken into.

A WCSO deputy quickly found evidence leading him to the neighbor’s house where the stolen items were located. The neighbor, 44-year-old Larry Hicks, was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of burglary and felony theft.

Hicks is currently on community control after being released from prison in 2018. He was sentenced to serve six years in the Department of Corrections for previous burglary charges out of Orange County.

“The quick and thorough actions of the deputy allowed for this case to be solved immediately after receiving the report,” says Sheriff Crews. “We are pleased to be able to return the family’s items and put the suspect behind bars before more burglaries occurred in the area.”