Homecoming at Orange Hill Baptist

Orange Hill Baptist Church, located 3.6 miles east of Wausau, off Pioneer Road at 3485 Gainer Road, will hold homecoming on Sunday, November 3. Members, former members, special friends and the community are invited to join the homecoming celebration.

The day of celebration includes:

Sunday School at 9:45 a.m.

Worship Service at 11 a.m.

Dinner on the Grounds following the service

and a time of Bluegrass & Gospel Music in the afternoon

Pastor: Phillip Gainer

Special Music: The Byrd Family

“Come Home and celebrate with us at Orange Hill Baptist Church.”