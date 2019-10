Carolyn Yvonne Peacock, 73, of Marianna died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Southeast Health in Dothan.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, 2 pm at Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 Tuesday at James & Sikes Funeral Home.