Johns obit

Judith Ann Johns, age 66 of Fountain, passed from this life on October 25, 2019 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Judy was born on May 20, 1953 in East St. Louis, Illinois to Kenneth Joe and Betty Waghorn Wilcher Sr. She had lived in the Florida panhandle since 1968, coming from Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. She loved the outdoors and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father: Kenneth Joe Wilcher Sr.; beloved husband: Edward Lee Johns.

She is survived by her son: Tim Johns and wife Sherry of Fountain, Florida; daughter: Missy Bair and husband Jon of Ovedo, Florida; mother: Betty Wilcher of Youngstown, Florida; brother: Kenneth Wilcher Jr. of Mississippi; sister: Mary Spedale and husband Bill of Callaway, Florida; grandchildren: Charles Lee Johns and wife Brianna of Southport, Florida, Kristina Marie Johns of Fountain, Florida; great grandchildren: Lilly Marie Johns, Jayce Preston Johns, Jackson Lee Johns, Lance Ray Johns.

Funeral services will be held graveside 10A.M. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Gap Pond Cemetery in Sunny Hills, Florida with Rev. Darwin Glass officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends from 6-8P.M. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida.