Ponce de Leon woman arrested after traffic stop

HOLMES COUNTY – A Ponce de Leon woman is charged with drug possession following a traffic stop conducted in the area of Thomas Drive and Lonny Lindsey Drive in Bonifay Thursday, October 24.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s office initiated the stop shortly before 3 p.m. and made contact with the driver, 43-year-old Holly Owen McMillan.

During the course of the stop, K9 Lasso performed a free air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle and McMillan’s person resulted in the discovery of a container that held a white crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, a smoking pipe, and a small amount of marijuana.

McMillan was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.