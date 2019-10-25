Youth gardening at Kate Smith Elementary

submitted by Gweneth Collins

“Fall is an exciting time for the members of Chipley Garden Club! It’s the time of year when our members pay their annual visits to the school with plants and projects,” exclaimed Youth Chair Linda Pigott.

Back in September, “baby” plants were delivered to the 1st and 3rd grade classes. Along with a lovely selection of plants came live instructions on how to take care of them and the importance of water, sunlight and food. Some of the “mother” plants were also on display. At the end of the mouth came a visit to the S.H.A.P.E. class where clients enjoyed a hands-on experience of making container gardens.

October is the month for terrariums. On Tuesday the 22nd, club members arrived early to set up for the annual Build-Your-Own-Terrarium event. In a little over one and a half hours, 137 students had constructed a terrarium of their very own complete with a “critter”.

“These plants and terrariums will be entered in the Washington County 4-H Youth Fair in February 2021,” explained Club President Debbie Mitchell. “In November we will return to KES to make dish gardens.”

If you are interested in any of Chipley Garden Clubs projects or would like to attend a meeting, please contact Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536. We welcome new members at any time during the year.