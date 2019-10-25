WFEC planned power outage

GRACEVILLE, FLA. – West Florida Electric Cooperative (WFEC) will conduct a planned power outage on Tuesday, October 29 impacting all members served by the Chipley substation. This outage will impact 3,962 meters in Chipley, Wausau, Orange Hill, Duncan Community, Sapp Church Community, Rock Hill Community, New Home & Salem Communities, Hwy. 273, Richter’s Crossroads, Lovewood Community and the Falling Waters area. The outage is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. and last until approximately 10:30 a.m.

WFEC apologizes for any inconvenience this outage may cause. These repairs are necessary to improve the quality and reliability of service to our members in these areas. If you or a loved one rely on medical equipment and will be impacted by this outage, please make provisions to have extra batteries, oxygen tanks or supplies on-hand during this outage period. Automated calls to everyone impacted by the outage will begin Thursday, October 24.

For additional information or to verify if you will be affected by the outage, contact your local district office at (850) 263-3231 or (800) 342-7400.