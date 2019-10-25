Traffic stops end in three unrelated drug arrests

Unrelated drug and weapon possession cases landed three men behind bars Sunday night.

On October 20th, just before 8 p.m., a WCSO K9 unit stopped a vehicle at the Dollar General store in Vernon.

Following the stop, 34-year-old Timothy Young was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine after K9 Titan alerted to the odor of narcotics.

Young is currently on state probation for cruelty towards a child stemming from a 2016 case.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., an SUV speeding on Pioneer Road was stopped near Grantham Road. The driver, 49-year-old Jerry Harrison was arrested on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Around midnight a WCSO deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on S.R. 79 near Pate Pond Road. K9 Titan was deployed and alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle. The driver, 53-year-old Terry Hutchinson, was taken into custody after following a search and charged with possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon.

All three men were booked into the Washington County Jail.