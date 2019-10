On November 2nd from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. a portion of Church Ave. from 4th St. to 5th St., a portion of 4th St. from Church Ave. to Watts Ave., a portion of Watts Ave. from 4th St. to 5th St. and a portion of 5th St. from Watts Ave. to Church Ave. will be closed for the Scottish Festival and Highland Games.

Like this: Like Loading...