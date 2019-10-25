A Public Meeting is planned for Wednesday, November 13 for Washington County residents who are interested in a flood mitigation property buy-out program.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Washington County Government Offices, 1331 South Blvd., Chipley.

“A Presidential Emergency Declaration was issued for Washington and surrounding counties following Hurricane Michael, and because of that declaration, we are eligible to apply for federal funding to help residents to mitigate against future flood losses,” said Lynne Abel, director of Emergency Management for Washington County.

“This is a completely volunteer program and applicants will be served on a first-come, first qualified basis once funding is secured.”

If the homeowner still owes a mortgage on the home, the balance due will be deducted and paid to the lienholder, Abel explained. After required payment(s) have been made, the structure is then demolished and the land is deeded to the local government with its use restricted to open space in perpetuity.

Roads identified and approved by the Washington County Board of County Commissioners as potentially having flood-affected residences include: Celebrity Circle, Childress Lane, Deadening Road, Gator Pond Rd., Little Wages Road, Pine Ridge Drive, Radcliff Circle, Rolling Pines Road, Shenandoah Blvd., and Wages Pond Road.

Roads identified in the City of Chipley include: 5th Street, Peach Street, and Bennett Drive.

Anyone needing special accommodations in order to attend the meeting is encouraged to call 850-638-6058 or email kshaw@washingtonfl.com.