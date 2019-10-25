Extension for Gulf Red Snapper fishing

Tallahassee, Fla. – Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced two additional recreational red snapper fishing days for Gulf waters, due to the timing of Tropical Storm Nestor’s impacts to the state. The fall weekends season for private recreational anglers and state for-hire operations, which was previously announced to occur October 12-13, 19-20, and 26-27, is extended to include November 2-3.

“We are pleased to be able to extend the fall Gulf red snapper season for one more weekend,” said Governor DeSantis. “We want people to have a chance to enjoy the pristine resources we have here in Florida and understand that Tropical Storm Nestor prevented anglers from being able to fish for Gulf red snapper last weekend. Many anglers were focused on storm preparation and response, so we want to make sure they have another opportunity to get out on the water.”

“Angler data from the Gulf Reef Fish Survey gave the Governor and FWC the information we needed to allow for a fall red snapper harvest,” said FWC Chairman Robert Spottswood. “In this case, the Gulf Reef Fish Survey allowed us the ability to respond to weather events like Tropical Storm Nestor, all while ensuring we are sustainably managing this fishery for the future. Once again, data from Gulf reef fish anglers is helping to improve access and management of this world class red snapper fishery.”

Private recreational anglers may harvest red snapper in Gulf state and federal waters. However, state for-hire operations are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only.

About the Gulf Reef Fish Survey

The Gulf Reef Fish Survey was developed specifically to provide more robust data for management of red snapper and other important reef fish, and has allowed FWC the unprecedented opportunity to manage Gulf red snapper in state and federal waters. All anglers fishing from private recreational vessels must sign up annually as a Gulf Reef Fish Angler to target red snapper and several other reef fish in Gulf state and federal waters (excluding Monroe County), even if they are exempt from fishing license requirements. Sign up as a Gulf Reef Fish Angler at no cost at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or by visiting any location you can purchase a license. Gulf Reef Fish Anglers may receive a questionnaire in the mail regarding their reef fish trips as part of Florida’s Gulf Reef Fish Survey. If you receive a survey, please respond whether you fished this season or not.

For more information about the FWC’s red snapper season and regulations, please visit www.MyFWC.com.