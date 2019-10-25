Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Navy’s Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, will close the 2019 season at their annual Homecoming Air Show on board Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8 and 9.

Tentatively scheduled for both days will be extraordinary aerobatics by performers such as U.S. Navy Parachute Team “The Leap Frogs” and Rob Holland in his MXS-RH monoplane. Adam Baker will fly his Extra 330 to thrill the crowd and Matt Chapman will conduct aerobatics in the Embry Riddle. The show will also feature the world famous GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team, a flight squadron consisting of six vintage World War II aircraft. Chris Darnell will drive the world’s fastest jet powered truck “Shockwave” at more than 300 miles per hour and the AeroShell Aerobatic Team will perform tight, awe-inspiring formation aerial maneuvers. There will also be a night show on Friday evening that will start at approximately 4 p.m. and end with a fireworks show.

The Blue Angels will not be participating in the night air show. The Blue Angels will fly at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday as part of the day air shows.

Along with incredible flying demonstrations, dozens of military and civilian aircraft will be on display. These static displays will include a variety of aircraft ranging from the present-day, state-of-the-art fighters to aircraft from the 1930s.

Gates open both days at 8 a.m. and admission and parking for all shows are free. Areas will be reserved for the physically challenged. Food and memorabilia will be available at numerous concession stands. Pets and coolers are not permitted. Security personnel and signs will direct spectators to parking areas near the show site.

Additional information on the show and reserved seating, access: www.naspensacolaairshow.com.