Roesch obit

Rolland L. Roesch, 80 of Chipley, passed from this life on October 14, 2019 at his residence.

Rolland was born on March 18, 1939 in Ada, Minnesota to Anton and Christina Debeer Roesch. He worked in the Boating industry and was an avid fisherman and also a loyal member of the Shaddai Shriners.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Anton and Christina Roesch; sister: Jean D. Melting.

He is survived by his loving companion, Nancy Yetter of Chipley, Florida; daughter: Debra Roesch of Ada, Minnesota; one grandchild: Sabrina Roesch; four great grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.