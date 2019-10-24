Mrs. Nancy Andrews Lee, age 69, of Bonifay, Florida passed away October 21, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. She was born December 4, 1949 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Ellie J. Andrews and Daisy Mae Singletary Andrews.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by four siblings, Ruth Miller, Ernestine Moore, T.J. Andrews and S.F. ‘Sell’ Andrews.

Nancy is survived by one son, Christopher Lee and Terri Austin; two grandchildren, David Lee and Jesse Lee; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 PM Friday, October 25, 2019, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Memorialization will be by cremation. The family will receive friends Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 at Peel Funeral Home.