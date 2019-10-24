HCSO searching for runaway teen — UPDATED

UPDATE 10/24/19 — THE HOLMES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORTS THAT RUNAWAY JUVENILE KELLY RAMOS HAS BEEN LOCATED SAFE IN BAY COUNTY. THANK YOU TO EVERYONE FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE.

HOLMES COUNTY – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Kelly Ramos, who is believed to have run away from her Highway 79, Bonifay home sometime between 2 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 23.