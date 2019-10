Dr. Jerry Kandzer (far right), Chipola Regional Arts Association Vice-President, at a recent meeting of the CRAA presented checks to Evelyn Ward, Chipola College’s Director of Fine and Performing Arts (far left) and Charles Sirmon, Director of Theatre in support of the college’s Artist Series and Applauding Chipola Theatre fund. CRAA has supported the arts and arts programming throughout the Chipola District five-county area for the past 30 years.

