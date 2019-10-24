Chipola students elect SGA officers

The Chipola College Student Government Association recently held Fall elections. SGA President: Kaci Compton of Chipley; SGA Vice President: Autumn Wells of Chipley; Sophomore Class President: Tamarique Jones of Marianna; Sophomore Class Vice President: Mary Beth Brown of Hosford; Sophomore Senators: Caleb Cooley of Bonifay, Shauni Hooper of Bonifay, Georgia Nichols of Graceville, and Lila Taylor of Chipley; Freshman Class President: Abby Sapp of Chipley; Freshman Class Vice President: Sara Padgett of Chipley; Freshman Senators: Austin Berry of Chipley, Michaela Killings of Chipley, Jaqueline Stewart of Chipley, and Madeline Wright of Sneads; Chief Justice: Carlos Staley of Marianna; Secretary: Georgia Cloud of Sneads; Parliamentarian: Addie Cook of Chipley; Treasurer: Alyson James of Marianna; Sergeant at Arms: Brett Phinney of Blountstown; Chaplain: MacKenzie Thompson of Chipley.

