Chipola Spanish professor published in Hemingway book

Chipola College Professor, Dr. Mark Ebel, has contributed an essay for a book to be titled “Hemingway in the Digital Age: Reflections on Teaching, Reading, and Understanding, recently published by Kent State University Press.”

After presenting a paper on Hemingway’s, Across the River and into the Trees (1950), at the Hemingway Society’s Biennial meeting in Venice, Italy, in 2018, Ebel was asked to submit an essay for the new book.

Ebel’s essay focuses on the previously overlooked transformative aspect of the main character, who offers forgiveness to his antagonist, just prior to his death from a heart attack. Previous scholarship on this novel has focused on the May-December romance between the main character, the aging American Colonel Cantwell and his love interest, the teenaged Italian countess, Renata. Dr. Ebel’s essay contends that millennials and younger students will find the psychological and emotional battle between the Colonel and his antagonist, the Italian boatman, his guide while on a holiday duck hunt, to be of renewed interest, when considered apart from the romance part of the novel. His essay provides strategies and techniques for teachers who wish to equip their students with tools and background information for delving more deeply into the back story of one of Hemingway’s least understood novels. The title of Dr. Ebel’s essay is “Concrete Particulars: The Suggestive Power of Physical World Details in Across the River and Into the Trees”. Dr. Ebel is a graduate of the Florida State University in Tallahassee. He has presented papers at previous Hemingway Society meetings in Key West, Florida, Petoskey, Michigan, Ronda, Spain, Lausanne, Switzerland, and most recently, Paris, France, all places where Hemingway lived, visited, or wrote. His proposal for a paper on Hemingway’s Philosophy of Fishing has been accepted at the upcoming Hemingway Conference in Wyoming and Montana, July19-26, 2020.

Copies of the book can be obtained at http://www.kentstateuniversitypress.

Information about the Hemingway Society can be obtained at https://www.hemingwaysociety.org.