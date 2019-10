October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month. Chipola TRiO Society supported this initiative by placing pink bows on campus and observed Pink Out Day at Chipola on Oct. 16. Breast cancer is one of the most common kinds of cancer in women. About 1 in 8 women born in the U.S. will get breast cancer at some point. A mammogram can help find breast cancer early when it’s easier to treat.

Like this: Like Loading...