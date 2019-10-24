Big Red Bus returns to BCF

On Monday, October 28, the faculty, staff, and students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will join together with Graceville residents in the pursuit of saving lives by donating blood. The “Big Red Bus” from One blood will be on BCF campus from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. to accept blood donations to help replenish the local blood banks. During these hours the bus will be located alongside the sidewalk near the BCF Wellness Center parking lot, providing a convenient and easily accessible location for anyone to come donate blood.

According to event organizers, all donors will receive a small gift of appreciation. For most donors, it is gift enough knowing their blood contribution made a difference in someone else’s life. For more information on the upcoming Blood Drive, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.