~ Help feed families in need this holiday season with non-perishable food donations ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – This week, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), announced the start of its annual “Stuff the Charger” food drive. Today through November 13, the department will be collecting non-perishable food donations for food banks across the state.

“Each year, Floridians show their generosity in support of our annual food drive which provides much needed relief to families,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes.“Join us this holiday season in continuing to help families in need, by donating to our sixth annual ‘Stuff the Charger’ food drive.”

“The Florida Highway Patrol is passionate about the communities we serve,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “The contributions made during our annual Stuff the Charger food drive will help Floridians in need enjoy a meal this holiday season.”

FHP is partnering with a network of local resources whose mission is to deliver much needed food and educate the community in the fight against hunger. FHP’s goal is to conduct a successful food drive to make a difference throughout Florida.

The following items are needed:

Canned Goods: canned meats (ham, chicken, tuna) canned potatoes, carrots, corn, green beans, canned fruits, vegetables and soup

Dried Goods: stuffing, boxed potatoes, rice, cornbread mix, grits, cereal and oatmeal

Other Goods: nuts, peanut butter, evaporated milk, bottled water and broth

Individuals wishing to donate food can bring their contributions to any local FHP Station, or contact a Public Affairs Officer in their area for more information. FHP will be hosting events and accepting non-perishable food donations at each troop headquarters across the state including FLHSMV General Headquarters in Tallahassee.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education and enforcement. The department is leading the way to A Safer Florida through the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles and operation of the Florida Highway Patrol. To learn more about FLHSMV and the services offered, visit www.flhsmv.gov, follow us on Twitter @FLHSMV or find us on Facebook. For safe driving tips and techniques, download the official Florida Driver License Handbook.

This year, the FLHSMV celebrates its 50th anniversary and its Division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) commemorates its 80th year. Learn more at flhsmv.gov/behindthedrive.