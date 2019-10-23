HCSO searching for runaway teen

HOLMES COUNTY – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Kelly Ramos, who is believed to have run away from her Highway 79, Bonifay home sometime between 2 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 23.

Ramos is described as having brown eyes and shoulder length brown hair. She is about 5’1” and weighs around 100lbs. She was last seen wearing black pants, a red tank top, and multi-colored hightop sneakers.

Ramos may have been traveling to the Panama City area and is possibly in the company of a male who goes by the name of Zach Crisp and is known to drive a yellow Chevrolet Camaro.