HCSO searching for runaway teen

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

Kelly Ramos

HOLMES COUNTY – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Kelly Ramos, who is believed to have run away from her Highway 79, Bonifay home sometime between 2 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 23.

Zach Crisp

Ramos is described as having brown eyes and shoulder length brown hair. She is about 5’1” and weighs around 100lbs. She was last seen wearing black pants, a red tank top, and multi-colored hightop sneakers.

Ramos may have been traveling to the Panama City area and is possibly in the company of a male who goes by the name of Zach Crisp and is known to drive a yellow Chevrolet Camaro.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.