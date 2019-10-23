Florida Panhandle Technical College will be attacked by gremlins and goblins, witches and warlocks and a bevy of other scary characters on Halloween evening, Thursday, October 31, as FPTC presents the annual Candy & Careers event.

Designed to showcase the over 35 degree and certification programs offered at the college, the evening features music, dance competitions, free food and an opportunity to experience fun educational activities.

Almost 1,000 adults and accompanying children typically pack the courtyard area on the school campus and overflow into the classrooms and workshops for candy, treats and an in-depth look at what the school offers.

Most of the interactive displays and games are produced ‘in-house’ by the school staff and students, and all are always a big hit with the crowd.

The FPTC team, led by Director Martha Compton, developed the idea as a way to highlight all the programs offered at the college, enabling instructors and students to embrace and highlight their offerings.

Compton and staff are working with regional businesses, collaborating and drilling down to find what skills are needed in the workplace and offering programs at the college to ensure a steady stream of these qualified students.

“We interact with a large number of people during our Candy and Careers evening,” stated Compton. “We have the ability to discuss job opportunities and how our programs can help those opportunities, with a lot of people looking to retool their careers.”

“This is a great event for the school district and we appreciate the community participating,” continued Compton. “This gives the college an opportunity to see some of their past students, current enrollees and encourage some new interest in the programs, while having a little fun at the same time.”

The college currently offers programs as diverse as Licensed Practical Nurse, Welding, Drone Technology, Pharmacy Tech, Photography, Culinary, Drafting, Video Production, Automotive, Patient Care Technology, Audio Production, Networking, Cosmetology, CyberSecurity, Electrical, Law Enforcement and Corrections, and Heavy Equipment Operator.

Programs offered at the college include open enrollment and dual-enrollment for high school students (which is totally free to the student) and some to start soon.

For more information about Florida Panhandle Technical College and over 35 certification and degree programs offered, call 850-638-1180 Ext. 317, visit the FPTC Student Center at 757 Hoyt Street in Chipley, or visit online at www.FPTC.edu.