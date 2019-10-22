Griffin obit

JC Griffin, age 92 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on October 21, 2019 at Marianna Health and Rehab in Marianna, Florida.

JC was born on March 20, 1927 in Calhoun County, Florida to Jewell Curtis Griffin Sr. and Janie Weathers Griffin. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, JC served in the United States Navy and then went to work in the Construction industry. He was a member of the Cottondale Masonic Lodge No. 206. JC was a longtime Deacon and Sunday school teacher at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Kynesville.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Jewell and Janie Griffin Sr.; beloved wife: Evelyn Griffin; three brothers: Vic Griffin, J. Carl Griffin, Glen Griffin; one sister: Judy Gregory.

He is survived by his two sons: Robert Griffin and wife Beverly of Cottondale, Florida, John Griffin and wife Suzanne of Cottondale, Florida; grandchildren: Kyle, Krista, Rob, Kelly; great grandchildren: Katrina, Harley, Gage, Kody, Kole, Alyssa; great great grandchildren: Karsen, Braelynn, Ava, and Jayda.

Funeral services will be held 10A.M. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Kynesville, Florida with Rev. Roland Rabon and Rev. James Gray Braxton officiating. Interment will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8P.M. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church.