Fowler obit

Alice Fowler, 71, a resident of Graceville, FL and native of Cottonwood, AL, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Signature HealthCARE in Graceville, FL.

A Home-going service will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Dale Worley officiating. Burial will follow at Marvin Chapel Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 10 am until the time of service.

Alice was born in Cottonwood, Alabama on October 8, 1948 to the late Roy and Mary Sanders Tedder. Alice graduated from Cottonwood High School in 1967, and she retired from JC Penney where she had worked for more than 20 years. Alice enjoyed gardening, visiting the beach, her two dogs (Maggie, Angel) and, most of all, spending time with her family and friends.

Alice is preceded in death by her late husband, Donnie Fowler, her parents and two sisters – Mary Evelyn Tedder and Diane Tedder.

Surviving family members include her daughter Amy Fowler (Diana Gonzales) of Tucson, son Craig Fowler (John Starr) of Seattle, one grandson (Michael Wolletz), three sisters (Ruby Morrison, Sylvia Fischer and Faye Battles) and one brother (Terry Tedder), along with a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.