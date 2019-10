Florida’s oldest maritime festival kicks off its 56th year on Friday and Saturday, November 1-2 in historic Apalachicola. Held at Battery Park overlooking the mouth of the Apalachicola River, this event annually draws thousands and features fresh Apalachicola Bay seafood, arts and crafts exhibits and the famous Oyster Eating and Shucking contest. This year’s festival music headliner will be Parmalee, the quintessential American Country band from North Carolina.

