BCF graduates serving in church plants

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, Fla., is committed to teaching students the importance of church planting, reaching the lost, and serving wherever God leads. Six BCF graduates are currently serving in churches with a very unique connection to each other and a precious story of God’s blessings, increase, and church plants.

BCF Graduate (1988) Luther Pumphrey is the current pastor of the First Baptist Church of Campbellton, established in 1825, the oldest Baptist church in Florida. That church identified a need and founded Damascus Baptist Church in Graceville, Fla., where current BCF Graduate (2001) Brian Taylor is serving as pastor. Damascus Baptist Church launched the First Baptist Church in Graceville, where current BCF Graduate (2002) Naethan Hendrix serves as pastor. The First Baptist Church of Graceville established Harmony Baptist Mission Church where BCF Graduate (1979) Raymond O’Quinn is the pastor. Harmony Baptist Mission Church established the Harmony Mission in Wauchula led by BCF Graduate (2001) Christopher Bishop and Harmony Baptist Church, St. Vincent Island, led by BCF Graduate (2007) Jeffrey McDowall.

The beauty of this story is how one church body saw a need and through their faithfulness, five additional churches were established and are currently led by BCF graduates. “The history of BCF is centered on preparing those individuals who will serve in the local church,” stated BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen. “The BCF legacy is shown in fantastic fashion with the lineage of its alumni in the history of Florida Baptist churches. When BCF graduates lead, churches grow; people are saved, and new congregations are planted. The DNA of service through the local church runs deep in the history, the present, and the future of The Baptist College of Florida.”

BCF mission professors constantly teach about church planting and leaders identifying a need in their communities where God can be glorified and worshipped. Members in each of these churches understood the significance of reproducing and planting new churches, missions, and reaching more people with the gospel.

