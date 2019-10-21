Saturday and Sunday November 9-10, 2019 (9 am to 4 pm)

Free entry in Silver Springs State Park

$7 per person festival entry (kids 5 and under free), cash only at gate please

Unique folk fair-themed festival showcasing Florida during the “old days.” Visit beautiful Silver Springs (free park entry) and come experience the Ocali Country Days festival at the Silver River Museum. $7 entry fee per person to festival (kids 5 and under free).

· Live folk, blues and bluegrass music.

· Folk craft demonstrations include sugar cane syrup making, blacksmithing, open hearth cooking, quilting, pottery making and more.

· Seminole tribal members demonstrating traditional crafts.

· Tour a pioneer settlement to witness life in the 1800s.

· Special “Firearms of the Frontier” temporary exhibit.

· Unique vendors and artist’s booths.

· Great food and treats for sale.