Ocali Country Days Festival

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

flyer

Saturday and Sunday November 9-10, 2019 (9 am to 4 pm)

Free entry in Silver Springs State Park

$7 per person festival entry (kids 5 and under free), cash only at gate please

Unique folk fair-themed festival showcasing Florida during the “old days.”  Visit beautiful Silver Springs (free park entry) and come experience the Ocali Country Days festival at the Silver River Museum.  $7 entry fee per person to festival (kids 5 and under free).

·       Live folk, blues and bluegrass music.

·       Folk craft demonstrations include sugar cane syrup making, blacksmithing, open hearth cooking, quilting, pottery making and more.

·       Seminole tribal members demonstrating traditional crafts.

·       Tour a pioneer settlement to witness life in the 1800s.

·       Special “Firearms of the Frontier” temporary exhibit.

·       Unique vendors and artist’s booths.

·       Great food and treats for sale.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.