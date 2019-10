HOLMES COUNTY – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 65-year-old James Walter Coil, Sr. Coil was last seen around 8 a.m. Monday, October 21, in the area of Johnson’s Pharmacy in Bonifay. Coil drives a silver 2010 Toyota Corolla bearing Florida tag 3010VL.

Anyone with any information regarding Coil’s whereabouts is asked to contact Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-3681