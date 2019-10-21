Gulf Coast Veterans Healthcare System to host Walk-A-Thon Oct. 24

Event at Biloxi, Pensacola, Mobile, Eglin and Panama City VAs

BILOXI, Miss. – The Gulf Coast Veterans Healthcare System (GCVHCS) is scheduled to host a Patient Centered Care (PCC) Walk-a-Thon Oct. 24 at the organization’s Biloxi, Pensacola, Mobile, Eglin and Panama City locations.

The walks are free and open to the public. Each walk is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at each facility:

– Biloxi VA Medical Center, in Biloxi, Mississippi

– Joint Ambulatory Care Center (JACC) Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida

– Mobile VA Clinic in Mobile, Alabama

– Eglin VA Clinic at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida

– Panama City VA Clinic in Panama City, Florida

The events, hosted by the Biloxi VA Medical Center’s Office of Patient Centered Care, are centered around the organization’s “Building a Foundation of Trust” theme, according to Mary Nelson, the GCVHCS Patient Centered Care coordinator.

“This is about helping Veterans achieve and maintain their best all-around health and well-being,” she said. “We’re working with all VA employees including providers and nurses to develop strategies for rebuilding and maintaining a high level of trust at every aspect of the Veteran’s experience.”

Nelson said that the Veteran’s Experience Journey Map, a comprehensive series of moments Veterans might experience before, during and after an outpatient appointment, will be highlighted during the walks.

Additionally, participants are encouraged to wear pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Media interested in covering the event are encouraged to contact the GCVHCS Acting Chief of Community & Clinic Public Affairs at Stanley.Holmes@va.gov by October 23 at noon.