Farm City Festival deadlines approach

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will host the 46th Annual Farm City Festival on Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd.

The event begins Friday morning at 7:00 a.m. with the Farm-City Recognition Breakfast at Rivertown Community Church. Following the breakfast the Antique Tractor Drive will leave the Hwy 90 Ag Center around 10:00 a.m. and travel to Madison Street Park. The Antique Tractors will be on display from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Swamp Shack BBQ will be on site for all of your lunch needs and live music will be played by Royce Reagan & Richard Hinson. The tractors will leave Madison Street Park at 2:00 p.m. and travel back down Hwy 90 to the Ag Center. Later that evening make plans to join us for the Lawn Mower Pull at 6:00 p.m. to be held at the Ag Center. This is an entertaining family favorite. Food vendors will be on site.

The festival continues Saturday with an Antique Tractor Pull beginning at 9:00 a.m. Multiple arts and crafts vendors will be onsite along with all the tasty festival food vendors. Children’s activities will be available throughout the day including: Inflatables, Stick Horse Barrel Racing, Egg Gathering, Kid’s Roping, Coloring Wall and More. We will also have live music from “The Two Brothers.”

Applications for vendors are being accepted through Tuesday, October 29th. To register visit www.jacksoncounty.com or call the Chamber at 850-482-8060.