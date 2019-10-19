Watford obit

Johnny Smith Watford, age 79 of Chipley, passed from this life on October 16, 2019 at his residence.

Johnny was born on May 20, 1940 on Watts Avenue in Chipley, Florida to Euless and Ida Willard Griffin Watford. Johnny served in the United States Army and was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany. He managed Watford’s Drug Store for over 20 years. John with his dry sense of humor was known for his truth, honesty, integrity, and for his love of the democratic process. He was a proud lifelong member of the Democratic Party.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Euless and Ida Willard Watford; two sisters: Sarah Watford and Susan Prescott Yates.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Elizabeth Johnston Watford of Chipley, Florida; two daughters: Stacy Watford of Chipley, Florida, Virginia Lim and husband Greg of Atlanta, Georgia; one grandson: Gavin Lim.

A family memorial service will be held in his and his nephew, Benjamin Yates’s, honor at 10A.M. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Falling Waters State Park in Chipley, Florida. In case of inclement weather the service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Chipley.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to the Elizabeth Warren Presidential Campaign (www.elizabethwarren.com) or to the First United Methodist Church Roof Fund.