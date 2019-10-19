Student and Military Appreciation Day

During the week of Veteran’s Day, students are welcome to visit with veterans and college representatives to learn more about scholarships and resources at Chipola College. Representatives from the US Marine Corps will also be on campus to discuss how to enroll in a bachelor’s program at Chipola and complete a program of study while working to become a commissioned officer in the Marines after graduation.

November 14, 2019 11:00 am Building Z Room 116

The link below also provides more details about the Marine Corps PLC Program:

https://www.thebalance.com/united-states-marine-corps-platoon-leaders-course-3332801

For additional information,

contact Dr. Bouvin at (850) 718-2380 or bouvind@chipola.edu.