Chipola’s Student Ambassadors have invited area high school seniors from Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, and Washington counties to come and visit the campus on November 6th. The day will consist of performances by the Chipola College cheerleaders, men’s and women’s basketball teams, show choir and theatre. The seniors will also have a tour of the campus and a complimentary lunch before they depart.

The Student Ambassadors would like to thank everyone in advance for helping make Senior Day a success!