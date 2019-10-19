Phillips obit

Mrs. Nell Mae Phillips, age 91, of Bonifay, Florida passed away October 17, 2019 in Panama City, Florida. She was born December 3, 1927 in Columbia, Alabama to the late Clifford A. McGriff Sr. and Dottie Moody McGriff.

In addition to her parents, Nell was preceded in death by her two husbands, Hubert Lowe and Melvin Phillips, a son, Herbert ‘Bert’ Samuel Lowe, a sister, Dorothy ‘Dottie’ McGriff and a brother, Clifford A. McGriff, Jr.

Nell is survived by two nieces, Cheryl Oplt and husband Mike of Ormand Beach, FL and Joy Meadows of Keystone Heights, FL; three great-nieces, Caitlyn Wise, Sarah Meadows and Chelsea Oplt; one great-nephew, Garrison Meadows; two step-daughters, Janet Phillips of San Diego, CA and Debra Phillips of Bandera, TX; one step-son, Paul Phillips of DeFuniak Springs, FL; her caregiver, Wendy Vinal of Panama City, FL.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 26, 2019, at First Baptist Church with Dr. Shelly Chandler officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 AM at the church.